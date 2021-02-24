Beaxy Price Reaches $0.0114 on Major Exchanges (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $20,458.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00054827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.40 or 0.00780863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00031626 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00040219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00058624 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,354.05 or 0.04625527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,086,487 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

