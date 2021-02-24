Beacon Hits Market Cap of $7,706.41 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 39.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $7,706.41 and $1,073.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 60.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00018782 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000956 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000801 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

