BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 2,142.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in BCE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,171,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,967,000 after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in BCE by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 24,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in BCE by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in BCE by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6816 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.72.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

