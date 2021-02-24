Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.49.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $565.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $551.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.08.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.