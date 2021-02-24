Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its position in TC Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in TC Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in TC Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,783,000 after buying an additional 1,461,146 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in TC Energy by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 57,913 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.28.

NYSE:TRP opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.95. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

