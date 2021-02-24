Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 67 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $172.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $191.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.41.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,557 shares of company stock valued at $729,558 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

