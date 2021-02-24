Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $91,000 Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 1,981.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Redburn Partners raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.