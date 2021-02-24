Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 67,098 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $15,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 6,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth $5,021,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 53,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BAX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.31.

NYSE BAX opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average of $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

