Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.42.

BHC opened at $31.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $32.50.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Icahn Carl C bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,689,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth about $69,930,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after buying an additional 3,345,021 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth about $46,700,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,507,000 after buying an additional 2,426,392 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

