Barrick Gold (GOLD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/19/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Barrick Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Barrick Gold is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.50 to $43.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Barrick Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Barrick has extensive regional presence across many of the world’s most prolific gold districts. The company is expected to gain from progress of its key growth projects that are expected to contribute to its production. Barrick’s debt-reduction actions are also expected to lower interest expenses. It also has a strong liquidity position and generates healthy cash flows. Moreover, its merger with Randgold and joint venture with Newmont provide additional upside. Higher gold prices are also likely to support margins. Concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and geopolitical tensions are supporting gold prices. Also, it has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, Barrick faces headwinds from higher expected costs. Expected fall in gold demand due to coronavirus is also a worry. Stretched valuation is another concern.”

1/18/2021 – Barrick Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

1/15/2021 – Barrick Gold was given a new $36.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Barrick Gold was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/6/2021 – Barrick Gold was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

1/6/2021 – Barrick Gold was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,033,000 after acquiring an additional 376,013 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 871,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after acquiring an additional 214,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

