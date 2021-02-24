Barclays Reaffirms Neutral Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock’s previous close.

ASC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,928.60 ($77.46).

ASC opened at GBX 5,668 ($74.05) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The company has a market cap of £5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,073.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,839.60. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,844 ($76.35).

In related news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, with a total value of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

