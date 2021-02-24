Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 200 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 170.54 ($2.23).

Get Barclays PLC (BARC.L) alerts:

Shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock opened at GBX 159.18 ($2.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 174.64 ($2.28). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 126.07.

In other Barclays PLC (BARC.L) news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.