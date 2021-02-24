Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BCS cut Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Investec cut Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. AlphaValue upgraded Barclays to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NYSE BCS opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Barclays has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $9.01.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Barclays by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 76,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Barclays by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

