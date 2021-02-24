Barclays Downgrades TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) to Equal Weight

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

FTI opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,609.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 298,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 281,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

