Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

NYSE BMO opened at $83.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.50. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $83.79.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

