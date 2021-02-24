Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:BOCH opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Commerce news, Director Lyle L. Tullis acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $158,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,108.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,063,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 50,957 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 501,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 485,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 54,836 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

