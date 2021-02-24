Bangor Savings Bank Sells 30,472 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,472 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.4% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.26% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 65,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 21,646 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 69,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period.

SCHR traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,976. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $59.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26.

