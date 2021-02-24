Bangor Savings Bank Sells 228 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 43.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSA traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.36. 9,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $246.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.10.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

