Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 4,079 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $40,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 288,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 30,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 184,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,083,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.39. The company had a trading volume of 202,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,282. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $107.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.