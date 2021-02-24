Bangor Savings Bank Has $2.01 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,016 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $473.00. The company had a trading volume of 119,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,011. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $226.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

