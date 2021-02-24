Bangor Savings Bank Grows Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 4,835.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,240,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,073 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 70.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,459,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 604,938 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 24.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,900,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,737,000 after buying an additional 562,688 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth $11,650,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $9,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

VIRT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 70,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,947. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.