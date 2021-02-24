Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Trading 2.7% Higher

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)’s stock price shot up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.67. 14,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 4,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.