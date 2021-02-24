Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Raised to $400.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.32.

Baidu stock opened at $322.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.33 and a 200-day moving average of $171.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,756,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

