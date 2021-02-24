B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Announces Earnings Results

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.88. 469,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,332,944. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BTG shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

