B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FDUS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.
FDUS opened at $14.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $351.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.89.
About Fidus Investment
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
