B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FDUS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

FDUS opened at $14.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $351.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 628,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,794,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fidus Investment by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 227,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Fidus Investment by 29.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 71,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.