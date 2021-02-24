B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 512.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. 44.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

In other news, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $73,600.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 141,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,514,106. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,804 shares in the company, valued at $12,594,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 133,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,290 over the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

