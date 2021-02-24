Azuki Reaches Market Cap of $3.99 Million (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Azuki has a market cap of $3.99 million and $317,818.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki token can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000962 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.64 or 0.00536313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00071522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 93.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00085478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00061259 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.67 or 0.00516691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00074861 BTC.

Azuki Token Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 8,251,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,164,146 tokens. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

Azuki Token Trading

Azuki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

