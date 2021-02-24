Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.60 and its 200-day moving average is $183.70.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In related news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $565,162.51. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,250 shares of company stock worth $24,368,830. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

