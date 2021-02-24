Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 525 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.98. 386,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,428,325. The firm has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $53.60.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

