Azimuth Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,627,558. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

NYSE K traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.84. The company had a trading volume of 119,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,810. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

