Azimuth Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

TIP traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $125.83. The company had a trading volume of 170,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,104. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $128.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

