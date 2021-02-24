Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.91. The company had a trading volume of 64,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,871. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.99. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $136.17.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

