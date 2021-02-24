Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Aytu BioScience alerts:

AYTU traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $8.04. 282,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,111. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aytu BioScience has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Aytu BioScience had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aytu BioScience will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Aytu BioScience news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYTU. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu BioScience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aytu BioScience by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu BioScience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu BioScience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aytu BioScience by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioScience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aytu BioScience (AYTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.