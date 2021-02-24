AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial increased their target price on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $568.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.85 and a beta of 2.29. AXT has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AXT will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AXT by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AXT by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AXT by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AXT by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

