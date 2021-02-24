AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45. AxoGen has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $869.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 0.71.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. Equities analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,099 shares in the company, valued at $12,181,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 3,500 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $62,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,869 in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in AxoGen by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 2.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,683 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 27.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 273,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

