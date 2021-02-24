AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stake Increased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.33% of AxoGen worth $24,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AxoGen by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,807,000 after buying an additional 142,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,181,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,932 shares of company stock worth $1,439,869. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $869.25 million, a P/E ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

