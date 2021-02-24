Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-$2.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.06. Avista also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.96-2.16 EPS.

NYSE AVA opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.13. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 97.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $851,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

