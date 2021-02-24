Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2023 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2023

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.42-2.62 for the period. Avista also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.96-2.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Avista presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of AVA opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s payout ratio is 97.13%.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

