Avis Budget Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $54.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 57,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,208,154.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 23,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 142,093 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,706 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 18,604 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,753,000 after buying an additional 1,304,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 766.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 252,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

