Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) traded down 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.65. 8,819,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 31,584,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avinger in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $140.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avinger in the third quarter valued at $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Avinger in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

