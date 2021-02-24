Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Position Cut by Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. cut its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,300 shares during the period. Avantor accounts for 5.7% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Avantor by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $708,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $3,485,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.20. 72,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889,624. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, Director Christi Shaw sold 14,286 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $381,150.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,319 shares in the company, valued at $301,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $11,162,051.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,147,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,155,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 677,615 shares of company stock valued at $18,598,955. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

