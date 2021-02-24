AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a report released on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.56 EPS.

AVB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $180.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,244 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,481,000. Schf GPE LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,934,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,459,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,087,000 after purchasing an additional 381,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

