Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.28, but opened at C$0.26. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) shares last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 183,581 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.57 million and a PE ratio of -17.50.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

