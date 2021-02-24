AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in AutoNation by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at $1,060,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in AutoNation by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

NYSE:AN opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $82.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,174 shares of company stock worth $17,605,239 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.