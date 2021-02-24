Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) Receives GBX 488.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 488.90 ($6.39).

A number of brokerages have commented on AUTO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) alerts:

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 577.96 ($7.55) on Friday. Auto Trader Group plc has a one year low of GBX 308.60 ($4.03) and a one year high of GBX 623.20 ($8.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 584.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 572.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.70.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.