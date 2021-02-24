Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) Receives GBX 488.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 488.90 ($6.39).

A number of brokerages have commented on AUTO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 577.96 ($7.55) on Friday. Auto Trader Group plc has a one year low of GBX 308.60 ($4.03) and a one year high of GBX 623.20 ($8.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 584.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 572.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.70.

Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

