AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.39)-($0.36) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $55-57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.89 million.AtriCure also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -1.15–1.15 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATRC. BTIG Research raised their price target on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AtriCure currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.24. 714,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,994. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.20. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $67.01.

In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $182,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,455 shares of company stock worth $20,101,556. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

