AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ATRC traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $62.32. 45,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,994. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATRC shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 18,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $930,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,544,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $182,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,455 shares of company stock worth $20,101,556. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

