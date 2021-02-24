ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.84 EPS

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%.

Shares of ATNI traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.34. The stock had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,007. The company has a market capitalization of $704.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.80 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ATN International has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $79.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATNI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on ATN International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of ATN International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

