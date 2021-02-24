Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Power’s earnings. Atlantic Power posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 190%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Power will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Power.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.37.

Atlantic Power stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. 3,134,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,456. Atlantic Power has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AT. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Power by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 566,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,285 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Atlantic Power by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Atlantic Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 520,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

