Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) released its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%.

Astronics stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,122. The company has a market capitalization of $526.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. Astronics has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Get Astronics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CJS Securities raised shares of Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Astronics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.